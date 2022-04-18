As from today, Cyprus will no longer require the completion of passenger locator form (Cyprus Flight Pass), for entry into the country, following a decision by the Council of Ministers.

As of Monday, 18th April 2022, Cyprus will no longer require the completion of passenger locator form (Cyprus Flight Pass), for entry into the country, following a decision by the Council of Ministers in an effort to relax measures against COVID-19.

Categorisation of countries is also abolished from today.

Minister of Health Michalis Hadzipantelas had said earlier this month that from 18 April the abolition of Safe Pass also comes into effect in retail trade and shopping malls (excluding catering areas within shopping malls).

From 2 May 2022, students returning to schools must present a 48-hour rapid antigen test and then a 7-day Rapid test.