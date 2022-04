In a press release, the Ayia Triada community council said the service will be conducted at 0700 on Wednesday at the occupied church by Archimandrite Isaak of Limassol Bishopric, who comes from Ayia Triada.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.