Cypriots know what NATO is. The Anastasiades-DISY government and ruling DISY party President Averof Neophytou may be flirting with Cyprus’ accession to NATO – after all, this is the official position of DISY – but the Cypriot people have not forgotten NATO’s dirty and notorious role against our country. The Cypriot people do not forget the NATO plans to partition our country.

According to the latest ‘Eurobarometer’ poll, 69% of Cypriots do not trust NATO (among the highest in the EU where the average is just 40%). When it comes to the EU, Cypriots are divided, with 46% trusting it and 48% not trusting it.

There is therefore serious concern expressed among the Cypriot people about both the role of NATO and the EU. We may be members of the EU, but we know first-hand that there, too, decisions are driven by the US and NATO and are dominated by their interests and their double standards policies they pursue.

The EU’s stance on Ukraine and Cyprus is a clear example…

By Kokonis, “HARAVGI” newspaper