The European Parliament and the European Film Academy (EFA), in collaboration with the European Commission and Europa Cinemas, have launched the LUX Audience Award, according to a press release issued by the European Parliament Office in Cyprus.

The aim of the award is to encourage European citizens to discover the best of European cinema and to engage with cinematic stories written and shot by European directors.

Screenings

————

The three nominated films for 2022 will be screened at Pantheon Cinema in Nicosia (29 Diagorou street) as follows:

‘Great Freedom’: April 27, 21:00

‘Flee’: April 28, 21:00

‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’: April 29, 21:00

Entrance is free. The health protocol of the Ministry of Health for COVID 19 will be observed.

Cypriot cinema goers can vote for their favourite film for the LUX Audience Award for 2022. Those who vote, may have the opportunity to attend the LUX Audience Award ceremony, which will take place on June 8, 2022 in the European Parliament at Strasbourg.

The films

————

Great Freedom

In post-war Germany, Hans is imprisoned again and again for his sexual preferences which violate the German penal code. Austrian Sebastian Meise is the director of the film, which won the Cannes Film Festival Jury Award (Prix du Jury).

Flee

Danish director Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s ‘Flee’, selected at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, is an animated documentary that chronicles the anxious efforts of an Afghan refugee to seek asylum abroad.

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Directed by Jasmila Zbanic from Bosnia, the film, which was nominated for a BAFTA Award and an Academy Award for Best International Film, features Aida, who works as a UN translator in Srebrenica, Bosnia, in the summer of 1995, when the Serbian army occupies the city.