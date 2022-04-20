Cypriot Raluca Serban wins W60 Bellinzona 2022 Tennis Tournament in Switzerland

Cypriot Tennis player Raluca Georgiana Serban won the W60 Bellinzona 2022 Tennis Tournament in Switzerland. This is the biggest victory in the history of women’s tennis in Cyprus. Raluca Serban secured her victory against Georgia’s Ekaterine Gorgodze, number 115 in world’s rankings.

Twenty-four year old Raluca now ranks 226, going up 68 positions. This is her best ranking since 2019.

Raluca now wants to secure a position in the qualifying rounds of either Roland Garros or Wimbledon.

Following her victory Raluca Serban will now compete in Chiasso (W60) championship.