Cypriot Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides, had on Monday a telephone conversation with EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, to discuss energy issues including Cyprus and Eastern Mediterranean role to Europe’s efforts to phase out dependence on Russian gas.

As Pilides wrote in a post on twitter, with Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson “we discussed the REPowerEU initiative and ways in which Cyprus and the EastMed region can contribute to Europe’s efforts to phase out dependence on Russian gas, whilst staying on track with EUGreenDeal.”

On her part Kadri Simson in a post on her twitter account said that she had a call with the Cypriot Energy Minister “to discuss REPowerEU – how to diversify our energy supply, ramp up renewables, improve interconnections and what investments are necessary to achieve that.”