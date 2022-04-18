The chief negotiator of Greek Cypriots on the Cyprus settlement, Ambassador Andreas Mavroyiannis, has resigned due to a lack of progress in the negotiations with self-proclaimed Northern Cyprus, the Politis newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Mavroyiannis submitted his resignation to President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday morning in the absence of any advancement in reunification negotiations with the Turkish portion of the island.

Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos confirmed the negotiator’s resignation to the newspaper and said that the president accepted it, specifying that Mavroyiannis will remain in office until May 15, as stipulated in his contract.

Government sources told the newspaper that Mavroyiannis’ replacement has not yet been discussed and a new negotiator will likely be appointed by the new president, to be elected in 2023.

Last week, US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland traveled to Greece, Turkey and Cyprus to discuss regional security, economic issues, and bilateral priorities.

Politis wrote that the agenda of these meetings further demonstrated that no progress on the Cyprus issue should be expected before the elections in Cyprus, Greece and Turkey next spring.

Mavroyiannis held this position since September 2013. Last summer he told Politis that there is no negotiator without negotiations and hinted at his resignation, citing potential participation in the 2023 presidential election as one of the reasons.

Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared in 1983, recognized only by Turkey. Negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus have been underway almost from the moment of its division. The United Nations has attempted brokering reunification talks, but the negotiation has reached an impasse.