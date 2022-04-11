This week, it was announced that we have been successful with our Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) submission to the Department of Transport and received an indicative £29.7m to deliver new transport schemes and initiatives county-wide.

We published our BSIP last November, setting out our ambitious vision to improve services across the county, identifying key areas such as greater bus frequencies, simpler fares and ticketing and more real time information.

We will now be reviewing and prioritising the proposals before confirming how we intend to spend the money and receiving final details of the award.

It was also announced last week that Hertfordshire has secured £5.6m of ZEBRA (Zero Emission Bus Regional Area) funding to introduce an electric bus fleet to the Stevenage area with its partners at Arriva.

The money will see 27 electric vehicles hit the town’s streets in approximately 18 months’ time.

Mark Kemp, Executive Director of Environment and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured this funding, which will make a massive difference to bus services throughout the county.

“We are committed to making Hertfordshire a cleaner, greener county and public transport is at the heart of our plans.

“We want a strong bus network that is reliable, efficient and passenger focused and this money will help us achieve ambitions.”