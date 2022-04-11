Are you registered to vote in the Local Elections on 5 May 2022?

With just a few short weeks to go to election day on Thursday 5 May 2022, it’s time to get ready to vote:

Make sure you are registered. If you are not already registered to vote, you have until midnight on Thursday 14 April to apply. It’s quick and easy to do, apply here: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote External link.

Do you plan to vote by post? Apply for a postal vote now: www.barnet.gov.uk/postalvote. All postal vote applications must be received by 5pm on Tuesday 19 April 2022. Complete and return your postal vote pack as soon as possible and don’t forget to post it back to arrive before 10pm on polling day. If your postal vote pack has not arrived by 28 April, please contact our helpline (0208 359 5577) or email [email protected]

Do you plan to vote in person? The recent changes to Barnet’s ward boundaries mean where you go to vote is likely to have changed. Check your poll card or visit www.wheredoivote.co.uk External link to make sure you know where to go on election day.

Find out more about the Local Elections in Barnet at www.barnet.gov.uk/elections