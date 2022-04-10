Solihull Moors extended their unbeaten run to 15 games – beating the Bees 2-0 at The Hive London in the Vanarama National League.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 7th minute after Ryan Barnett’s firm strike from inside the area was spilled by Jake Askew into Andrew Dallas’ path who tucked the ball home from a few yards out.

Askew was called into action again in the 26th minute as Barnett’s cross from the right flank was met by Danny Newton who headed down into the goalie’s grasp.

James Clarke looked to double the Moors’ advantage as the game approached the midway stage when his first-time effort from the edge of the area whistled past the top right corner.

The Bees found the net just before the break when Rob Hall played through Mason-Clark who slotted past Boot but the linesman ruled it out for offside.

Shortly after the restart the Bees went close to equalising when Hall’s corner found Ben Richards-Everton at the back post whose goalbound header was blocked by a defender.

The Bees’ next opportunity came in the 74th minute when Hall’s dinked delivery from the side of the pitch made its way to Marriott whose flicked header looped over the crossbar.

Neal Ardley’s men added a second with six minutes left of normal time when Barnett’s cross into the area was met by Richards-Everton who nodded the ball high into the net beyond Askew.

In the last action of the match, the Moors forced Askew into a save as Lois Maynard’s flicked header from Osborne’s free-kick was pushed away by the ‘keeper – leaving the visitors to settle for a 2-0 victory.

Bees: Jake Askew, Jordan Thomas, Ben Richards-Everton, Rob Hall (Louis Walsh 86’), Ross Marshall, Ephron Mason-Clark, Adam Marriott, Reiss Greenidge, Harry Taylor © (Wes Fonguck 86’), Ryan De Havilland, Reece Grego-Cox. Subs (not used): Aymen Azaze, Sam Granville, Antonis Vasiliou.

Solihull: Ryan Boot, James Clarke, Jordan Cranston, Kyle Storer ©, Callum Howe, Callum Maycock, Ryan Barnett, Callum Reilly (Jamey Osborne 65’), Andrew Dallas (Kyle Hudlin 70’), Danny Newton (Joe Sbarra 83’), Lois Maynard. Subs (not used): Tom Allsopp, Mark Ellis.

Goals: Dallas (7’), Richards-Everton (84’ OG).

Referee: Daniel Lamport.

Attendance: 1,016 (85 away).