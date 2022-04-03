Yeovil Town started the match well and took the lead in the 8th minute following a Bees free-kick in the attacking half which was poorly taken by Ryan De Havilland and Rob Hal

Tom Knowles took advantage of the mix-up and raced at goal before firing high into the roof of the net to give his side an early lead



The Glovers almost doubled their lead shortly after as Dale Gorman delivered a wide free-kick towards Luke Wilkinson whose downward header bounced just past the far post.

The Bees responded as Ephron Mason-Clark’s cross was helped onto Ryan De Havilland inside the box who had his low shot blocked only as far as Rob Hall whose fierce effort was blocked.

Mason-Clark proved to be a threat again in the 23rd minute as he levelled the score through a powerful strike from inside the box which crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.

The Bees caused more problems to Yeovil three minutes later when Reece Grego-Cox played the ball infield to Adam Marriott who flashed one wide of the far post from inside the area.

In the 43rd minute the hosts went close to taking the lead for the first time as Hall’s free-kick into the centre was met by Ben Richards-Everton whose downward header was saved by Ted Cann.

In the final action of the half Jake Askew pulled off a reaction save to tip Charlie Wakefield’s close-range shot over the bar to ensure the two sides went in level at the break

The first clear chance of the second-half came in the 66th minute when De Havilland’s free-kick from the left flank was flicked just over the bar by Marriott.

Yeovil almost retook the lead two minutes later as Knowles took the ball down the right flank before he cut back inside and shot hard and low past the near post.

Ross Marshall, on his return to the team, played an influential role in the Bees’ second goal as he drove forward from the halfway line before threading the ball through to Marriott.

The Bees’ leading goalscorer did well to hold off his defender in the box before slotting the ball neatly past Cann and into the bottom corner.

In the 71st minute the Glovers called Askew into action again when Reuben Reid laid the ball off to Dale Gorman whose low drive was tipped around the post by the ‘keeper.

With just eight minutes to go the visitors were back on level terms when Gorman’s delivery from the byline made its way through to Reid who struck hard through the bodies and into the net.

Charlie Lee’s side almost won it late on when Gorman’s corner to Ben Barclay was nodded the wrong side of the post – leaving both sides to share the spoils at The Hive London.

Bees: Jake Askew, Ben Richards-Everton, Rob Hall (Teddy Howe 82’), Ross Marshall (Louis Walsh 87’), Ephron Mason-Clark ©, Adam Marriott, Reiss Greenidge, Wes Fonguck, Sam Beard, Sam Woods (Ryan De Havilland 3’), Reece Grego-Cox. Subs (not used): Aymen Azaze, Sam Granville.



Goals: Mason-Clark (23’), Marriott (70’).

Yeovil: Ted Cann, Mark Little, Luke Wilkinson ©, Matt Worthington, Dale Gorman, Reuben Reid (Olufela Olomola 86’), Tom Knowles, Morgan Williams, Charlie Wakefield (Josh Neufville 71’), Ben Barclay, Lawson D’Ath (Sonny Blu Lo-Everton 62’). Subs (not used): Jordan Barnett, Alex Bradley.

Goals: Knowles (8’), Reid (82’).

Referee: Tom Bishop.

Attendance: 1,393 (288 away).