Winners left to right: Daniella Levene, Jewish Care Volunteers, Trinity Church London, Tony Alderman, Maureen Yates, Tracey Austin.

This year’s Barnet Civic Awards were presented to members of the public and organisations that have performed outstanding voluntary work in their local communities.

They were awarded at a special ceremony at Hendon Town Hall on Wednesday 6 April.

This year’s awards were divided into two categories: ‘Lifetime Achievement’ and ‘Outstanding Service to the Community’.

Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award were:

Tony Alderman, who received the award for exceptional dedication to voluntary work in Barnet for the past 40 years in further education, local civic amenities, charities and the United Reformed Church.

Tracey Austin for dedicating over 30 years to Scouting in Barnet with 4th East Barnet Scouts, Barnet Borough Scout District and Greater London North Scout County attending well over 100 camps and events.

Maureen Yates who, for over 30 years, has devoted her time volunteering at St Andrew’s Church, 3rd Totteridge Scouts, Totteridge Young Wives, Mission to Seafarers, Totteridge Women’s Institute, Totteridge Horticultural Society’s Spring and Autumn Flower Shows, fundraising for several charities.

Awards For Outstanding Service in the Community were given to:

Jewish Care Volunteers for their support to the Jewish Community, providing a lifeline to many, by meeting the needs of isolated, vulnerable and older residents.

Trinity London Church in Colindale for supporting the community with a number of projects and activities including Christians Against Poverty, Colindale Foodbank, Baby Basics supporting vulnerable new mothers and Colindale Community Garden.

And Daniella Levene, who was recognised for volunteering to help residents and the sustainability of Barnet’s environment. She does this through a number of community groups and projects, including Barnet Community Harvesters, Welsh Harpies, Dollis Brookers, Colindale Food Bank, Colindale Community Gardening, litter picking and tree planting.