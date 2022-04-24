The Bees struck deep into second-half stoppage time to return to winning ways – beating Eastleigh 3-2 at the Silverlake Stadium in the Vanarama National League.

Eastleigh had the first attempt at goal as Michael Kelly found space to get a shot away towards the bottom corner.

Aymen Azaze got down low to make the save but parried the ball into Danny Whitehall’s path who put the rebound over the crossbar from a few yards out



Vincent Harper was a real threat in the first-half and went close to scoring when he fizzed a shot narrowly wide of the post from the edge of the area.

The Spitfires early pressure paid off as they took the lead in the 15th minute when Harper dispossessed Harry Taylor inside the box and squared it to Sam Smart who tapped in.

The Bees had a chance to level the score in the 32nd minute when Ephron Mason-Clark cut the back from the right flank to Rob Hall who had his first-time strike blocked by Andrew Boyce.

Dean Brennan’s side almost equalised moments later when Hall’s corner to Ryan De Havilland on the edge of the box was swept past Adam Marriott’s reach and wide of the post.

Straight after the break the Bees were awarded a penalty after Mason-Clark was brought down by Brennan Camp.

Adam Marriott was handed the responsibility for the spot-kick and converted it into the bottom left corner beyond Joe McDonnell’s reach.

Marriott put the visitors ahead two minutes later when he latched onto a poor clearance from Mason-Clark’s cross and lashed the ball into the bottom corner from close-range.

Eastleigh responded to going behind and got themselves level in the 56th minute when Jake Hesketh’s deep free-kick from the left was headed in by Whitehall.

Smart looked to score his second of the game on the hour mark when he beat Jordan Thomas down the right wing and flashed a shot narrowly past the far post.

The Spitfires had a big opportunity to retake the lead when Whitehall won and took a penalty in the 72nd minute which he crashed against the crossbar before it got cleared away by the Bees defence.

With less than 10 minutes to go Reece Grego-Cox received a straight red card for a high foot on Brennan Camp – leaving the Bees to see out the remainder of the game with 10-men.

Dean Brennan’s side showed their character and won it late on when Teddy Howe’s cross from the right was cleared by Michael Kelly to De Havilland inside the area who slotted it home to secure all three points.

Eastleigh: Joe McDonnell, Brennan Camp, Michael Kelly, Cav Miley, Tom Broadbent, Andrew Boyce ©, Sam Smart (Tyrone Barnett 87’), Harry Pritchard, Jake Hesketh (Brett Pitman 78’), Danny Whitehall, Vincent Harper. Subs (not used): Danny Hollands, Ronan Silva, Tom Bragg.

Goals: Smart (15’), Whitehall (55’).

Bees: Aymen Azaze, Jordan Thomas, Ben Richards-Everton, Rob Hall (Teddy Howe 73’), Ross Marshall, Daniel Powell (Reece Grego-Cox 62’), Ephron Mason-Clark, Adam Marriott (Sam Granville 90+5’), Wes Fonguck, Harry Taylor ©, Ryan De Havilland. Subs (not used): Jake Askew, Louis Walsh.

Goals: Marriott (48’ pen, 50’), De Havilland (90+4’).

Referee: Lloyd Wood.

Attendance: 2,514 (105 away).

Photo: Matthew Temple.