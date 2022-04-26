Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, and Greece’s Minister of Culture, Lina Mendoni, attended Kogarah’s Greek Orthodox church on Saturday night for the traditional Anastasi service.

The service was presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Makarios of Australia and was attended by over 1,000 Greek Orthodox faithful as well as a number of other dignitaries.

Following the Anastasi service inside the church, this congregation was led by Archbishop Makarios to a podium outside, where people had gathered and were sharing the Holy Fire amongst themselves.

A number of speeches followed. Archbishop Makarios spoke first and thanked Mr Morrison and Ms Mendoni for attending Anastasi, before briefly explaining the meaning of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Next up was the Australian Prime Minister who said, in Greek: “Christ is risen from the dead, trampling down death by death and to those in the tomb, grant him life.”

“As I look out on the lights here in Kogarah this evening, my heart is full of hope,” Mr Morrison continued.

Scott Morrison giving his speech. Photo: The Greek Herald / Chris Spyrou.

“You are lighting up this country tonight with your faith and your belief in your community. And this enables us, I think, to move forward with great confidence.”

Last, but not least, was Ms Mendoni who expressed how grateful she was to be able to attend her first Anastasi service in Australia with the local Greek community.

Thousands of Greek Orthodox faithful were in attendance.

This was followed by the traditional chanting of ‘Xristos Anesti,’ which had to be moved inside due to a sudden downpour of rain.

Photo Chris Spyrou