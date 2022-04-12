Find out about the range of free business support schemes we are offering in partnership with the Federation of Small Businesses, to help businesses across the borough recover from the negative impact of COVID-19 and build for the future.
This includes free membership to services that provide legal advice, PR / crisis management, cyber protection, insurance services and debt recovery.
Find out more and register at: https://bit.ly/36879um
Find out about the range of free business support schemes we are offering in partnership with the Federation of Small Businesses, to help businesses across the borough recover from the negative impact of COVID-19 and build for the future.