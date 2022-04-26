Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager who has been reported missing from Barnet.

James Warden, 15, was last seen on Friday, 25 March and was reported missing to police on Saturday, 9 April.

He is known to have links to New Southgate, Hendon, Carlisle, Milton Keynes and Bournemouth. He may have travelled outside of London.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts if asked to call 101 quoting reference 22MIS012029. You can also contact the Missing People charity on 116 000.