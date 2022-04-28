Sometime between 10.40am and 11.05am on Friday 15 April, a woman was walking along Park Lane with a child in a pram when she was approached by an unknown man who reportedly made verbal threats to harm her.

The woman quickly walked away and was unhurt.

Detective Constable Kathryn Pink, who is investigating, said: “Understandably this has left the woman very scared and shaken. Our enquiries are continuing at this time and an arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, we’re keen to trace a man and woman who we believe walked past the suspect a few seconds later. The pair were forced to walk into the road to pass him. If this is you, please get in touch.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone else who may have information about the incident, or the person involved.”

