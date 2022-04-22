Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 13-year-old boy who is missing from Enfield.

Officers are searching for Andy Litoluby, 13, who was reported missing on Friday at 12:45hrs. He was last seen on Friday morning in the New Southgate N1 area.

Andy is described as a black male, of skinny build, with short hair, and approximately 5ft 7in tall. It’s unknown what clothing he may be wearing or where he might have gone.

Andy’s family and police ask anyone who has information as to his whereabouts to call 101 ref CAD 5647/21 Apr. For immediate sightings please call 999.