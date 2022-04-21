Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Islington.

Officers were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 00:29hrs on Saturday, 16 April to Seven Sisters Road, N4.

A bus was reported to have been in collision with a cyclist.

Officers attended, the cyclist was found seriously injured.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he died on Thursday, 21 April.

He has been named as 50-year-old Abrajah Rafiq from Stamford Hill, N16.

His family have been informed.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 0208 246 9820 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 162/16APR.

In particular officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area and recording dash-cam footage.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org