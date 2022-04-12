Detectives investigating a road rage incident which left a man seriously injured are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Between 15:50hrs and 16:00hrs on Tuesday, 1 March two groups of men were arguing at the traffic lights in Huxley South, Great Cambridge Road, N18 following a dispute between the occupants of two cars.

The driver of one of the cars then punched the other driver in the face, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious.

The suspect and others then fled the scene.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service were called. The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to a north London hospital. He continues to receive medical treatment for critical injuries.

Detectives from the North Area’s CID are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable Jonathan Powley, the investigating officer, said: “We believe that the drivers were involved in a verbal dispute, which turned into a nasty road rage incident where the victim was knocked unconscious in an unacceptable act of violence.

“We are keen to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward to the police. Maybe you captured the incident on your dash cam or mobile phone? Do you have a description of the suspects? Did you see the number plate of the suspect’s vehicle? Any information you have, no matter how small, will help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4650/01MAR.

Alternatively, information can be provided, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.