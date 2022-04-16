Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command have also released an image of a man they need to identify and speak with.

At about 17:40hrs on Saturday, 15 January, the victim boarded a Route 141 bus – that was travelling to London Bridge – on Turnpike Lane.

The suspect was already on the bus when she boarded. He harassed a number of other passengers before approaching the victim and touching her several times.

Another passenger intervened and the suspect was removed from the bus.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of the man they need to trace. He is described as between 35 and 40 years old. He was wearing a light pink woolly hat with ‘pearls’ on it and a light brown hooded jacket; he was also carrying what was described as a cross body woman’s purse.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is urged to contact police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4526/15Jan, or Tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.