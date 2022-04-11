Apoel came back home with the LFA Sunday trophy after a 6-1 convincing win over Middlesex League team FC Assyrians 6-1 at Bsrking FC stadium.

The first goal for Apoel came from a Corner a mix up in the FC Assyrians penalty box allowed Charlie Georgiou to ram the ball home.

The Assyrians equalise on the break through Bilal.

Man of the match Alex Michaelides scored through a fabulous free kick.

Charlie Georgiou then scored

Danny Coolridge scored a penalty after a FC Assyrian player was sent off and Alex Addai added the fifth.