Apoel won their second trophy in two weeks after winning the LFA Sunday Trophy when they beat Assyrian FC at the Barrking FC Stadium a couple of Sundays ago.

They added the KOPA League Group One Cup beating Olympia 2-1 in a very tight game.

Not many chances were created in this cup final and both teams keepers were not busy at all.

Apoel broke the deadlock in the 30th minute when Harrison Georgiou somehow got through a maze of Olympia players to slam the ball into the back of the net to give Apoel a 1-0 lead.

Olympia equalised when a Aaron Scott header found Alfie Bartram, who shot into the top corner of the net a fine goal in the 70th minute, and within five minutes Apoel retook the lead when the Olympia keeper failed to hold the cross and palmed it forward for Danny Coolridge to head it into the back of the net.

This was the KOPA League Champions for season 2021/22 Olymipia final game of the season.

Olympia are now looking forward to a club tour of Cyprus when they travel over there on May 6th for games against Cypriot teams

A documentary film will be made of their tour. This will be the first time a documentary has been made of any KOPA League team representing our commu-nity in the UK on a tour of Cyprus