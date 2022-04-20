Andy Donald has been appointed the permanent Chief Executive of Haringey Council.

The appointment is seen as a major coup for Haringey Council as Andy is regarded as one of the best chief executives in the capital.

He has wasted no time settling into the role, after he took over on an interim basis back in February and has already made a number of connections in the borough, working closely with key stakeholders. He has also helped bring together Eastern European communities to address the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Andy brings with him a wealth of experience including his spell as Chief Executive of nearby Redbridge Council and is relishing the opportunity to take up his new role, subject to approval at Full Council on 27 April 2022.

During his five-and-a-half years with Redbridge, the east London authority was recognised for its outstanding children’s and adult services and shortlisted twice for the MJ Council of the Year award.

Andy led Redbridge’s Child Friendly Borough, Growth Commission and Community Hubs work, putting engagement and collaboration with the community at the heart of what the council does.

He was also the lead Chief Executive for housing and regeneration across the capital and the pandemic response in north-east London.

Andy, who lives with his family in Hackney, has spent the vast majority of his 30-year career working for London local authorities, including a long spell as the Director with responsibilities for housing, regeneration and major projects at the London Borough of Brent.

Andy replaces Zina Etheridge, who left to become Chief Executive Officer Designate of north-east London’s health and care partnership.