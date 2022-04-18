All COVID-19 related measures taken at the crossing points between the government controlled and the Turkish occupied areas of Cyprus are removed as of Tuesday, 19 April 2022, at 9 am local time.

The United Nations Spokesperson in Cyprus, said in a written statement on Monday that the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health “considers that in view of the epidemiological situation on the island, it is justified to remove all COVID-19 related measures at the crossing points as of Tuesday, 19 April 2022 at 9 am.”

He added that “the Technical Committee on Health will continue to assess the epidemiological situation on both sides. They will exchange data on a bi-weekly basis and adjust measures at the crossing points, as appropriate,” the UN Spokesperson said.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.