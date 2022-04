AKEL: DID ΝΟΤ attend Parliament for Zelensky’s speech

7 April 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

Following the presence of a “fighter” of the neo-fascist “Azov” Battalion during Zelensky’s speech in the Greek Parliament, AKEL did4 NOT attend the session of the House of Representatives for the address of the President of Ukraine.

Today’s development is a provocation for every democrat.