Main opposition party AKEL on Tuesday expressed concern at the continuing impasse in the Cyprus peace process, while thanking China for its support within the UN Security Council.

The AKEL leadership met Chinese ambassador in Nicosia Liu Yantao, discussing international relations and the situation with the Cyprus issue.

In a statement later, AKEL said party leader Stefanos Stefanou underlined that the “efforts of the international community should aim at serving the interests of the peoples in order to safeguard growth and prosperity, and for peace to thrive.”

Stefanou briefed the Chinese ambassador on AKEL’s concerns over the current state of play regarding the Cyprus problem, noting that the ongoing deadlock poses risks to Cyprus.

He went on to thank the ambassador for “the principled stance of the People’s Republic of China on the Cyprus issue, as well for the role it plays in its capacity as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.”

The statement added that during the meeting the parties “expressed satisfaction about the ongoing development of inter-state relations and exchanges between Cyprus and China, and about the relations between AKEL and the Communist Party of China, reaffirming the desire for their further development.”

China is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, along with France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. China (PRC) was admitted into the UN in 1971.