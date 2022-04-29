|Gideon Dukas, on account of a weekly radio show, embarks on an unbridled narration untethered by time and space. In the jovial confines of surrealism, the Larnacian magnate transcends into child-like joy while journeying through the fringes of imagination, fairy tale and the unhindered revocation of adulthood.
*The show is in Greek language with subtitles in English.
Written by Costas Mannouris
Directed and performed by Marios Mettis
Live music on stage by Constantinos Lemesios
Original music and music production by Constantinos Lemesios and Kyriacos Kosta
Lyrics by Marios Mettis
Video art by Christos Symeonides
Costume Stavri Papadopoulou
Production HAMM BRODUCTIONS
Organized by the Cyprus High Commission – Cultural Section.
Sponsored by the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth – Cultural Services.