Gideon Dukas, on account of a weekly radio show, embarks on an unbridled narration untethered by time and space. In the jovial confines of surrealism, the Larnacian magnate transcends into child-like joy while journeying through the fringes of imagination, fairy tale and the unhindered revocation of adulthood. *The show is in Greek language with subtitles in English. Written by Costas Mannouris

Directed and performed by Marios Mettis

Live music on stage by Constantinos Lemesios

Original music and music production by Constantinos Lemesios and Kyriacos Kosta

Lyrics by Marios Mettis

Video art by Christos Symeonides

Costume Stavri Papadopoulou

Production HAMM BRODUCTIONS Organized by the Cyprus High Commission – Cultural Section.

Sponsored by the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth – Cultural Services.