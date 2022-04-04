Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a house fire on Rosebery Avenue in Tottenham.

Part of the ground floor of a mid-terraced house was damaged by fire and the staircase from the ground to the first floor was destroyed by the blaze. A man and a woman left the building before the Brigade arrived and were assessed on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade was called at 0452 and the fire was under control by 0558. Fire crews from Tottenham, Chingford, Stoke Newington and Walthamstow fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been electrical.