The National Federation of Cypriots in the UK proudly presents a “Celebration of Cyprus”, a Gala evening on Saturday 17 September at the Royal National Hotel. The Gala will, belatedly, celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Republic of Cyprus (postponed from 2020 due to COVID) as well as the immense contribution of the Cypriot diaspora in the UK. His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nicos Anastasiades will be the Guest of Honour.

In addition to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, other guests at the Gala will include UK Government Ministers, Parliamentary supporters of Cyprus and prominent members of the Cypriot diaspora in the UK.

The Gala will be an evening to remember with live entertainment, an opportunity to re-connect with friends and to celebrate both Cyprus and our 300,000-strong diaspora.

The President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, Christos Karaolis said: “We are delighted to be launching this Gala and are grateful to President Anastasiades for joining us for this celebration. We hope that you will also be able to join us to celebrate Cyprus, its people and its diaspora in September.”

Tickets are £70 per person, which will include a 3-course dinner, wine with meal. To purchase your ticket, visit the dedicated page on our website: https://cypriotfederation.org.uk/cypruscelebration/ or call 02084459999.