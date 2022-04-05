Barnet’s newest Members of Youth Parliament Isaac Reuben and Elysee Adil

Young people across Barnet have voted to elect their Members of Youth Parliament and Youth Ambassadors for the 2022 – 2024 term.

Barnet’s newest Members of Youth Parliament are:

Elysee Adil, age 11, Belmont Preparatory School

Isaac Reuben, age 16, JCOSS

Barnet’s newest Youth Ambassadors are:

Ania Siad, age 14, Ashmole Academy

Deetya Pardasani, age 13, Mill Hill County High school

Over 7,700 young people across Barnet voted in the elections and the results were announced at a special ceremony yesterday (24 March) evening at Stephens House, Finchley. 38 candidates from 14 schools stood for election.

Members of Youth Parliament are 11–18-year-olds elected to represent young people across the borough for a two-year term, and work with their MPs, decision makers, councillors, and local youth groups on the issues of greatest concern to their constituents.

Barnet’s Youth Ambassadors work to identify the needs of local young people and enable them to get involved in decision making by discussing issues of concern.

Rebecca Morris, Participation Officer for Youth and Democracy, said:

“Barnet saw a particularly high number of candidates stand from 14 schools across the borough this year. Candidates were invited to stand after encouragement from their teachers or community groups. They took part in online debates where they presented their campaigns, which included a range of topics such as knife crime, mental health and education gaps caused by COVID-19.

“Votes came from across 26 establishments including three primary schools that invited former pupils, who were candidates, to come back and speak. This is a clear sign of young people’s interest in having an influence over issues that affect them and their active citizenship.”

Councillor David Longstaff, Chairman of the Children, Education and Safeguarding Committee, said:

“Barnet’s young people have an important stake and say in how we plan and make decisions as a council. Most recently, young people have been involved with the development of the council’s forthcoming Sustainability Strategy. Young people also worked on the Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy, offering feedback on measures to help them keep safe in the community and in personal relationships.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the newly elected Members of Youth Parliament and Youth Ambassadors. It is important us as a borough that we develop a culture of youth participation and to ensure that Barnet’s children and young people have a chance to have their voices heard and acted on.”

Tani Ilemobola, outgoing Member of Youth Parliament, said:

“I have loved being a member of youth parliament these last 2 years. I have learnt so much and am taking away that it’s important to fight for what you are passionate about. As a young person it’s not always easy, so it’s important to keep pushing and make sure people understand your enthusiasm. I have also really enjoyed working with other young people and having the opportunity and platform to have my voice heard and make a difference.”

