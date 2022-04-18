Greek Orthodox churches targeted in alleged burglaries over EasterSeveral Greek Orthodox churches were the targets of alleged burglaries over the Easter long weekend, the archdiocese of Australia has reported.

Ten churches in Melbourne’s city and suburbs were targets of alleged burglaries, the archdiocese said on Monday; among them, the parishes of Panagia Soumela at East Keilor, the Holy Trinity at Footscray, Saint Nicholas at Yarraville, and Saint Haralambous Templestowe.

“The local police authorities were immediately informed, and are currently conducting investigations to locate and arrest the perpetrators,” the archdiocese said in an announcement in one of its newspapers.

The archdiocese said the alleged burglaries happened when the churches were closed, “therefore the safety of the clergy or laity from the respective parishes was not endangered”.

However, CCTV obtained by Nine News shows a man allegedly stealing a donation bowl from a bench inside the entrance of the Saint Haralambous parish during a service on Saturday.

Nine reported the donation bowl contained $300, and a thief returned to the church to steal more money through the parish’s side entrance.

Saint Nicholas church caretaker George Papadopoulos urged those responsible to “go and confess for what you have done”.