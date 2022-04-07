Children of Grafton Primary School,last week helped fill 2 barrels of food, medicine, books, nappies, toothpaste, tooth brushes and women’s products.

They also included letters written for the children at the school of The Orthodox Christian Mission of Sierra Leone run by Bishop Themistocles Adamopoulo and Deaconess Mary Adams.

The school also donated £200 towards the cost of buying and sending the barrels.

Alexios Gennaris collected on behalf of the charity and he is seen in the photo with Grafton School head Nitsa Sergudes OBE.

Also a big thank you to GLH cars for providing the delivery van for free.