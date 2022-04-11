Detectives investigating the murder of a man found shot dead in a park in Leyton 12 years ago today have issued a new appeal with a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of his killers.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Errol McKenzie, who was aged 37 and lived in Leyton. He was shot three times from close range on the night of 11 April 2010 at the Seymour Road playing fields.

He had been at an address in Tottenham that night and left to travel back to Leyton at around 22:45hrs. Footage released by police shows him buying alcohol in a local shop at 23:15hrs but instead of going to his home a few minutes away, he turned right and headed to the park.

Errol was found and was given first aid by the London Ambulance Service but, despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed Errol had suffered three gunshot injuries and gave cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest.

Detectives remain keen to hear from anyone who was in the park on the night Errol died, or who might have seen him in the area, or travelling towards Leyton.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, who appealed for information about Errol’s murder on the five year anniversary in 2015, retains oversight of the investigation.

He said: “Though years have passed, our determination to find out what happened to Errol, and bring justice to his still-grieving family, remains undiminished.

“There remains no obvious motive for Errol’s murder. He was fondly thought of locally as ‘Cable guy’ or ‘Cable man’, because of his job fixing cable boxes and electrical equipment, and he had been at an address in Tottenham that evening visiting people he knew to discuss the sale of a cable box.

“He left the address near to Northumberland Park Railway Station at about 22:45hrs. Errol then made his way back to Leyton, but we still don’t know how he got there, or why he went into the park. Found beside Errol’s body was a white takeaway carton, the alcohol that he had bought, plus a carrier bag with two cable boxes

“Had he arranged to meet someone? We believe he was in the park for at least half an hour before he was killed.

“There are fragments of information missing that make up the whole picture of what happened to Errol, but in the passing of time allegiances and mindsets change, and I am confident that it can and will happen here.

“We are re-issuing material we have previously put out in the hopes of jogging people’s memories from that night. Alongside that, we are issuing three new images of people we are hoping to identify – a group of males seen walking in Lea Bridge Road, and two males seen on pedal cycles.

“A £20,000 reward is on offer to anyone who can provide us with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of his killers. Errol’s family still grieve for him daily, and the information you have could bring them some peace at long last.”

In an emotional appeal, Errol’s daughter Nicole, and his nephew Tylon, appealed for information that could help bring about an end to their suffering.

Nicole said: “It’s been 12 years. These guys are still out there, I could be walking past them, I don’t know. We just need some justice and some peace for our family.”

Tylon said: “It affects us every single year and every day. Please give our family justice and let us rest, please.”

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8345 3775 quoting ‘Op Trocha’, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.