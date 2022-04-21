100th Anniversary Grand Banquet, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain at the Royal Lancaster Hotel , Lancaster Terrace, London W2 2TY on Sunday 233d October 2022 at 7.30pm.
Guest of honour his all holiness Ecumeniacal Patriarch Bartholomew .
Special appearance and performance by Mario Frangoulis.
100th Anniversary Grand Banquet, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain
100th Anniversary Grand Banquet, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain at the Royal Lancaster Hotel , Lancaster Terrace, London W2 2TY on Sunday 233d October 2022 at 7.30pm.