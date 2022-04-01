A group of Greek and Turkish Cypriot democrats and peace activists, gathered in London on Saturday 26 March to support the bi-communal peace demonstrations that took place in Cyprus.

The symbolic gathering in London was organised simultaneously with the 108 Cypriot organisations which actively attended the two marches on both sides of the divide in Cyprus.

More crossing points on the Green Line and restarting the bi-communal negotiations for a lasting settlement on the island were the common demands of the demonstrations which were organised under the banner “For Peace and a Solution Open all the Roads.”

Peace activists in London also demanded that more crossings should immediately open, especially that of Louroudjina-Lymbia, Athienou-Nicosia, the Famagusta Gate in Nicosia and Dilliria.

They also reaffirm that our strategic objective remains the solution of the Cyprus problem through a solution of bi-communal, bizonal federation with political equality, as outlined in the UN Security Council resolutions. The solution to the Cyprus problem should provide for one state with a single sovereignty, a single international personality and a single citizenship.