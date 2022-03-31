Work is underway to transform the side of Wood Green Library with a stunning mural by artist Anna Nicolo.

“I was inspired by the cascading silhouette of the library building, which reminds me of rows of bookshelves. Using the large canvas this wall provides, I will turn the side of the building into a giant bookshelf.

The rows of books with the bright and colourful graphic spines create a vibrant pattern that envelops the side of the building from street level to the very top.”

The image below is from day 2 and the installation will be completed early next week.

This is part of the (RE)Imagine Wood Green project which aims to support high street recovery through the creative reimagining of spaces through art. More here http://ow.ly/BCSy50IwPJG

