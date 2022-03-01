Due to an international break, there were no domestic league fixtures this week. However, this did not mean that we were denied any football as the women’s FA Cup fifth round games took place with the following outcomes:

Chelsea Women 7-0 Leicester City Women

Liverpool Women 0 – 4 Arsenal Women

Man Utd Women 1 – 4 Man City Women

Charlton Ath. Women 0 – 2 Everton Women

Durham Women 0 -1 Birmingham City Women

Ipswich Town Women 1 – 1 Southampton Women

Ipswich Town win 4-2 on penalties

If you’re looking for more cup final thrills after the highs and lows of the Carabao Cup last week, then you can catch the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Final which takes place between Chelsea Women and Man City Women this Saturday 5th March at Plough Lane. Kick-off at 5:15pm.

Maria Georgiou