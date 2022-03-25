Detectives are appealing for information following a stabbing that left a man in his 20s in hospital.

Detective Constable Dawid Ratajczak, from Wembley CID is leading the investigation, he said: “Firstly I want to thank all the people who have come forward so far to speak to us about this shocking incident. If you have not yet spoken to police, please get in touch at the earliest opportunity. I would also ask motorists who were in the area to check any dashcam footage that may have captured this incident.”

Police were called at 17:29hrs on Thursday, 24 March to reports of a stabbing at a supermarket on Forty Lane in Wembley.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found a man, aged in his 20s, with stab injuries. He was taken to hospital and his condition has been assessed as not life threatening. His family are aware.

DC Ratajczak continued: “The victim’s injuries are not life threatening however he remains in hospital receiving treatment for the injuries sustained in this attack.

“We understand that an incident like this will be incredible shocking to the local community and residents may see an increased police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.”

A crime scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5453/24Mar or contact Crimestoppersanonymously on 0800 555 111.