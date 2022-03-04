Britain has imposed sanctions on members of the Russian and Belarusian elite, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and at least 12 banks and companies since Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Ministers have spoken about targeting more than 100 individuals and entities, but have so far named only some of those while government lawyers build the legal case against others.

List of people who have been prohibited:

Name

Designation

Sanctions and reasons cited

Vladimir Putin

Russian President

Asset freeze

-For ordering Russian military forces to launch an invasion of Ukraine

Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister

Asset freeze

-For being involved in Russia’s attempts to destabilise Ukraine

Kirill Shamalov

Putin’s former son-in-law; shareholder and deputy chairman of petrochemical firm Sibur

Asset freeze and travel ban

-For having close links to Putin and the Kremlin

Gennady Timchenko

A major shareholder in Bank Rossiya

Asset freeze and travel ban

-For being involved in, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting any policy or action which destabilises Ukraine

-For being associated with a person involved in destabilising Ukraine

Boris Rotenberg

A board member and major shareholder of Russian lender SMP Bank

Asset freeze and travel ban

-For having close personal ties to Putin

-For being involved in obtaining a benefit from Russian government

Igor Rotenberg

Chairman of transport company National Telematic Systems

Asset freeze and travel ban

-For having close familial ties to Putin

-For benefiting from or supporting the Russian government

Denis Bortnikov

Deputy president and chairman of Russian state-owned lender VTB

Asset freeze and travel ban

-For having close family ties to the Kremlin

Pyotr Fradkov

Head of Russian state-owned Promsvyazbank

Asset freeze and travel ban

Yury Slyusar

General Director of UAC

Asset freeze and travel ban

Yelena Georgieva

Chair of Novikombank

Asset freeze and travel ban

Kirill Dmitriev

Head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund

Asset freeze and travel ban

-For obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Russian government

Andrei Burdyko

Deputy minister of Defence for Logistics and Chief of Logistics of the Belarusian army

Asset freeze and travel ban

-For being responsible for directing the actions of the Belarusian armed forces, which have supported and enabled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

-For being involved in destabilising Ukraine

Victor Gulevich

Belarus’ Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Minister of Defence

Asset freeze and travel ban

-For directing the actions of the Belarusian armed forces, which have supported and enabled the Russian invasion of Ukraine

-For being involved in destabilising Ukraine

Sergei Simonenko

Deputy Minister of Defence for Armament and Chief of Armament of the Belarusian army

Asset freeze and travel ban

-For being responsible for directing the actions of the Belarusian armed forces, which have supported and enabled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

-For being involved in destabilising Ukraine

Andrey Zhuk

Belarus’ Deputy Minister of Defence

Asset freeze and travel ban

-For being responsible for directing the actions of the Belarusian armed forces, which have supported and enabled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

-For being involved in destabilising Ukraine

Alisher Usmanov

Founder of USM Holdings, which works in mining, telecoms and tech

Asset freeze and travel ban

– For having close links to the Kremlin

Igor Shuvalov

Former first deputy prime minister, a former aide to Putin and chair of the management board of VEB

Asset freeze and travel ban

– For being a “core part of Putin’s inner circle”

List of companies whose assets have been frozen:

Name

Details

Reasons cited for sanction

Sberbank

Russia’s largest bank

-For obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Russian government

-For being a highly significant entity in a sector of strategic significance to the Russian government

-For carrying on business as a Russian government-affiliated entity

VTB

Russia’s second-largest lender

-For being owned by and/or associated with the Russian government

-For receiving significant financial support from the Russian government

Genbank

Crimea-focused lender

-For providing banking and other financial services in the annexed territory of Crimea

Sovcombank

Private bank

-For obtaining a benefit from the Russian government and/or supporting the government

-For operating in a sector of strategic importance to the Russian government

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund

-For carrying out business that is of economic significance to the Russian government by financing projects of economic and political significance to the Kremlin

Rostec

State-owned defence group

-For providing services that could contribute to destabilising Ukraine

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC)

State-owned aircraft maker

-For supplying military aircraft which have been used in Crimea

-UAC’s services could contribute to destabilising Ukraine

Tactical Missiles Corporation (TMC)

State-owned defence group

-For restoring and developing coastal defence missile systems in Crimea after the annexation of the region by Russia in 2014

-TMC’s services could contribute to destabilising Ukraine

UralVagonZavod (UVZ)

State-owned battle-tank maker

-For operating a business in a sector of strategic significance to the Russian government

-For contributing to threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC)

State-owned shipbuilding company

-For having supplied several frigates and other warship classes that have been deployed in Crimea since Russia annexed the region in 2014

-For being involved in destabilising Ukraine

558 Aircraft Repair Plant

Belarusian defence company

-There are reasonable grounds to suspect that 558 ARP is providing maintenance and servicing to Russian aircraft involved in the invasion of Ukraine

-For being involved in destabilising Ukraine

JSC Integral

Belarusian state-owned defence company

-For being involved in destabilising Ukraine