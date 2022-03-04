Britain has imposed sanctions on members of the Russian and Belarusian elite, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and at least 12 banks and companies since Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine.
Ministers have spoken about targeting more than 100 individuals and entities, but have so far named only some of those while government lawyers build the legal case against others.
List of people who have been prohibited:
Name
Designation
Sanctions and reasons cited
Vladimir Putin
Russian President
Asset freeze
-For ordering Russian military forces to launch an invasion of Ukraine
Sergei Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister
Asset freeze
-For being involved in Russia’s attempts to destabilise Ukraine
Kirill Shamalov
Putin’s former son-in-law; shareholder and deputy chairman of petrochemical firm Sibur
Asset freeze and travel ban
-For having close links to Putin and the Kremlin
Gennady Timchenko
A major shareholder in Bank Rossiya
Asset freeze and travel ban
-For being involved in, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting any policy or action which destabilises Ukraine
-For being associated with a person involved in destabilising Ukraine
Boris Rotenberg
A board member and major shareholder of Russian lender SMP Bank
Asset freeze and travel ban
-For having close personal ties to Putin
-For being involved in obtaining a benefit from Russian government
Igor Rotenberg
Chairman of transport company National Telematic Systems
Asset freeze and travel ban
-For having close familial ties to Putin
-For benefiting from or supporting the Russian government
Denis Bortnikov
Deputy president and chairman of Russian state-owned lender VTB
Asset freeze and travel ban
-For having close family ties to the Kremlin
Pyotr Fradkov
Head of Russian state-owned Promsvyazbank
Asset freeze and travel ban
Yury Slyusar
General Director of UAC
Asset freeze and travel ban
Yelena Georgieva
Chair of Novikombank
Asset freeze and travel ban
Kirill Dmitriev
Head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund
Asset freeze and travel ban
-For obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Russian government
Andrei Burdyko
Deputy minister of Defence for Logistics and Chief of Logistics of the Belarusian army
Asset freeze and travel ban
-For being responsible for directing the actions of the Belarusian armed forces, which have supported and enabled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
-For being involved in destabilising Ukraine
Victor Gulevich
Belarus’ Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Minister of Defence
Asset freeze and travel ban
-For directing the actions of the Belarusian armed forces, which have supported and enabled the Russian invasion of Ukraine
-For being involved in destabilising Ukraine
Sergei Simonenko
Deputy Minister of Defence for Armament and Chief of Armament of the Belarusian army
Asset freeze and travel ban
-For being responsible for directing the actions of the Belarusian armed forces, which have supported and enabled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
-For being involved in destabilising Ukraine
Andrey Zhuk
Belarus’ Deputy Minister of Defence
Asset freeze and travel ban
-For being responsible for directing the actions of the Belarusian armed forces, which have supported and enabled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
-For being involved in destabilising Ukraine
Alisher Usmanov
Founder of USM Holdings, which works in mining, telecoms and tech
Asset freeze and travel ban
– For having close links to the Kremlin
Igor Shuvalov
Former first deputy prime minister, a former aide to Putin and chair of the management board of VEB
Asset freeze and travel ban
– For being a “core part of Putin’s inner circle”
List of companies whose assets have been frozen:
Name
Details
Reasons cited for sanction
Sberbank
Russia’s largest bank
-For obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Russian government
-For being a highly significant entity in a sector of strategic significance to the Russian government
-For carrying on business as a Russian government-affiliated entity
VTB
Russia’s second-largest lender
-For being owned by and/or associated with the Russian government
-For receiving significant financial support from the Russian government
Genbank
Crimea-focused lender
-For providing banking and other financial services in the annexed territory of Crimea
Sovcombank
Private bank
-For obtaining a benefit from the Russian government and/or supporting the government
-For operating in a sector of strategic importance to the Russian government
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)
Russia’s sovereign wealth fund
-For carrying out business that is of economic significance to the Russian government by financing projects of economic and political significance to the Kremlin
Rostec
State-owned defence group
-For providing services that could contribute to destabilising Ukraine
United Aircraft Corporation (UAC)
State-owned aircraft maker
-For supplying military aircraft which have been used in Crimea
-UAC’s services could contribute to destabilising Ukraine
Tactical Missiles Corporation (TMC)
State-owned defence group
-For restoring and developing coastal defence missile systems in Crimea after the annexation of the region by Russia in 2014
-TMC’s services could contribute to destabilising Ukraine
UralVagonZavod (UVZ)
State-owned battle-tank maker
-For operating a business in a sector of strategic significance to the Russian government
-For contributing to threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine
United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC)
State-owned shipbuilding company
-For having supplied several frigates and other warship classes that have been deployed in Crimea since Russia annexed the region in 2014
-For being involved in destabilising Ukraine
558 Aircraft Repair Plant
Belarusian defence company
-There are reasonable grounds to suspect that 558 ARP is providing maintenance and servicing to Russian aircraft involved in the invasion of Ukraine
-For being involved in destabilising Ukraine
JSC Integral
Belarusian state-owned defence company
-For being involved in destabilising Ukraine