What Enfield Council has achieved during the Municipal Years 2020/2022

George A Savva, Cabinet Member for Licensing and Regulatory Services

Private rented housing licensing schemes (additional and selective licensing):

In the last two years we have introduced licensing schemes for the private rented housing in the borough. The purpose of the licensing schemes is to address the strong evidence and findings of poor living conditions in this sector in the borough. The licensing schemes require the landlords of the properties to apply for a licence which covers the 5 year period of each scheme.

Our private renters experience:

• poor housing conditions which are not being adequately managed,

• factors which make deprivation works (such as poor energy ratings and overcrowding) and also

• persistent anti-social behaviour

In September 2020, we introduced an additional Licensing scheme across the whole borough for HMOs that are occupied by 3-4 people and share amenities like kitchens and bathrooms.

In September 2021 (following approval from the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) we introduced a selective licensing scheme which covers properties rented by either 1 or 2 people or a single family household. The selective licensing scheme covers 14 areas in the East and South of the Borough and are currently known as Bowes, Edmonton Green, Enfield Highway, Enfield Lock, Haselbury, Jubilee, Lower Edmonton, Palmers Green, Ponders End, Southbury, Southgate Green, Turkey Street, Upper Edmonton and Chase. Please note that when the ward boundaries change in May 2022, these areas are still covered by selective licensing; it is just that some of the properties in these wards will come under new ward names.

The cost of a 5 year licence under the selective licensing scheme is £600. The cost of a 5 year licence under the additional licensing scheme is £900. The licence fees pay for the cost of operating the licensing schemes.

These schemes will improve the quality of life and living conditions for private renters in Enfield and assist landlords too.

As of the 8/2/22, over 11,000 licence applications had been submitted:

• 11,000 selective licence applications

• 208 additional HMO licence applications

• (also 238 Licence applications under the mandatory HMO licensing scheme)

A communications campaign supports the schemes and informs landlords of the need to licence their properties, and Enfield Council released videos to help support this message.

Enforcement actions to identify and enforce against landlords who have not licensed their properties has commenced with several civil penalties and prosecutions served.

Other Licensing:

The Licensing team have continued to process and grant a wide range of licences over the last two years such as for alcohol licenced premises, gambling, beauty treatments and pavement licences.

In particular, in order to support businesses during the Covid pandemic, we streamlined the application process to ensure that pavement licences for tables and chairs on the highway could be administered smoothly. We have issued over 66 pavement licences, which was amongst one of the highest for London.

We also consulted on the Gambling Policy which was recently approved. We know that Council have very little control over gambling premises in their area due to how the legislation and regime is framed, so myself and the Leader took the opportunity to respond to the Government review of the Gambling Act and wrote to Ministers to call for a change in the legislation.

Covid marshals and compliance:

It has been a very challenging two years for our businesses and residents. The Covid pandemic saw many legal restrictions and Covid measures put in place to keep us all safe. We introduced Covid marshals during the first peak and then again between December 2020 and July 2021 to help advise and support business and the public with Covid safety measures such as social distancing and wearing masks.

The Covid marshals patrolled high footfall areas such as high streets and parks. They gave advice to businesses and encouraged dispersal of gatherings. They referred non-compliances to Environmental Health and Trading Standards Officers to follow up with enforcement. In the period 19 December 2020 until 15 June 2021 alone they had:

• Undertaken 44,500 visits to businesses

• Spoken to/dispersed almost 4,900 groups on high streets

• Carried out over 2,100 patrols in parks

Covid Contact Tracing

As we know, the Government announced last week the end of contact tracing, and it ceased last Thursday 24/02/2022. However, staff in Regulatory Services were one of the early adopters of locally supported contact tracing and since August 2020 have been received over 13,000 cases to investigate.

This speedy response enabled us to check that the cases and their close contacts were self-isolating, and to follow up any premises that were potential sources of Covid transmission.

Officers also signposted cases to the self-isolation payment and other support if needed (and had also called ambulances for seriously ill cases).