Zacharias Ktori

(from Rizokarpaso, Cyprus)

03.10.38 – 06.03.22

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved Zacharias Ktori who passed away on the 6th March 2022, at the age of 83.

He came to England in 1955 and worked as a waiter before returning to Cyprus in 1964 to marry his wife Sotira. Zacharias and Sotira both returned to England to build their family and home. Zacharias went on to become a successful dress manufacturer. He was much loved and will be deeply missed.Zacharias leaves behind his wife Sotira, his 4 daughters Tina, Maria, Andrea and Harri, 4 son-in-laws, 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind 3 brothers and 4 sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many other loving relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 22nd March at 12.30, at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church Wightman Road, London N8 0LY, UK. He will be laid to rest at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1EZ. The wake will follow at The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, New Southgate, N11 1NL.

Instead of flowers the family kindly ask for donations to the Chris Harmanda Foundation. There will be a donation box in church.

Parking leaflets for parking will be handed out at the church.

Ζαχαρίας Κτώρη

(από Ριζοκάρπασο Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Ζαχαρία Κτώρη που απεβίωσε στις 6 Μαρτίου 2022, σε ηλικία 83 ετών.

Ήρθε στην Αγγλία το 1955 και εργάστηκε ως σερβιτόρος πριν επιστρέψει στην Κύπρο το 1964 για να παντρεύεται τη γυναίκα του Σωτήρα. Ο Ζαχαρίας και η Σωτήρα επέστρεψαν και οι δύο στην Αγγλία για να φτιάξουν την οικογένεια και το σπίτι τους. Ο Ζαχαρίας έγινε ένας επιτυχημένος κατασκευαστής φορεμάτων. Αγαπήθηκε πολύ και θα λείψει από όλους πολύ. Ο Ζαχαρίας αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Σωτήρα, 4 κόρες Τίνα, Μαρία, Άνδρεια και Χαρίκλεια, 4 γαμπρούς, 10 εγγόνια και 5 δισέγγονα. Αφήνει επίσης πίσω 3 αδέρφια και 4 αδερφές, κουνιάδους και κουνιάδες και πολλούς άλλους αγαπημένους συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 22 Μαρτίου στις 12.30μμ, στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή Wightman Road, London N8 0LY. Θα κηδευτεί στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1EZ. Η συνέχεια θα ακολουθήσει στο The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, New Southgate, N11 1NL.

Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια ζητά ευγενικά δωρεές στο Chris Harmanda Foundation. Στην εκκλησία θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεών. Στην εκκλησία θα μοιράζονται φυλλάδια για στάθμευση.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

