Yiannis Piera Kouma

(from Leonarisso, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Yiannis Piera Kouma on the 28th February 2022 aged 88. Husband to Maroulla for 66 years, father to Bobbie, Christine, Michael, Peter and Andrew and their partners Alan,Thes and Maria. Grandfather to Julia, Luke, Simon, Ashley, Aaron, Kali, Georgie, Zoe, Yiannis and Antonia and great grandfather to Lexie, Elissa, Mila, Sophia and Kairo.Yiannis was born in Leonarisso in May 1933 and came to England at 19 to study Electrical Engineering. He set up one of the UK’s first continental stores in Holloway Road and worked in hospitality owning a café in the same area. Latterly he worked in the insurance sector providing financial advice to the large Cypriot community of North London. Yiannis was much loved and respected by all who knew him, his wisdom, wit, charm and kindness will be greatly missed. The funeral service will take place at 12:30pm on 23 March at St Catherine, Friern Barnet Lane, N20 0NL the burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery, N11 1EZ Thereafter there will be a wake at The Walker Cricket Ground, 175 Waterfall Road, N14 7JZ. Flowers or donations are welcome https://giftofhope.bhf.org.uk/In-Memory/Yiannis-Kouma

Γιάννης Πιέρα Κούμα

(από Λεονάρισο Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Γιάννη Πιέρα Κούμα στις 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2022 σε ηλικία 88 ετών. Σύζυγος της

Μαρούλλας εδώ και 66 χρόνια, πατέρας της Bobbie, Christine, Michael, Peter και Andrew και οι σύντροφοι τους Alan, Thes και Maria. Παππούς της Julia, Luke, Simon, Ashley, Aaron, Kali, Georgie, Zoe, Yiannis και Antonia και προπάππους της Lexie, Elissa, Mila, Sophia και Kairo. Ο Γιάννης γεννήθηκε στο Λεονάρισο τον Μάιο του 1933 και ήρθε στην Αγγλία στα 19 του για να σπουδάσει Ηλεκτρολόγος Μηχανικός. Ίδρυσε ένα από τα πρώτα ηπειρωτικά καταστήματα του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου στο Holloway Road και εργάστηκε στον χώρο της εστίασης έχοντας ένα καφέ στην ίδια περιοχή. Τελευταία εργάστηκε στον ασφαλιστικό τομέα παρέχοντας οικονομικές συμβουλές στη μεγάλη κυπριακή κοινότητα του Βόρειου Λονδίνου. Ο Γιάννης ήταν πολύ αγαπητός και σεβαστός από όλους όσοι τον γνώριζαν, η σοφία, η εξυπνάδα, η γοητεία και η καλοσύνη του θα λείψουν πολύ. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 12:30μ.μ., στις 23 Μαρτίου στο St Catherine, Friern Barnet Lane, N20 0NL, η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, N11 1EZ. Στη συνέχεια θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο The Walker Cricket Ground, 175 Waterfall Road, N14 7JZ. Λουλούδια ή δωρεές είναι ευπρόσδεκτα

https://giftofhope.bhf.org.uk/In-Memory/Yiannis-Kouma

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

