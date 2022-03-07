Stavros Zorlakkis

(from Kato Dikomo, Cyprus)

23.06.1936 -27.02.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather on Sunday 27th February 2022, aged 85. Stavros leaves behind his wife Maria, children George and Soula and granddaughters Maria, Athena and Maria. He was the heart and home of the family and he will be missed dearly.

For those wanting to pay their last respects, the funeral service will be held on Thursday 17th March 2022, at St Demetrios Orthodox Church, Edmonton N9 0LP, at 10am. The burial will take place at Edmonton Cemetery N9 9HP, at 11.30am. For those who would like to make a charitable donation instead of flowers, a collection box will be available, and all proceeds will go to the British Heart Foundation.

Σταύρος Ζορλάκκης

(από Κάτω Δίκωμο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού την Κυριακή 27 Φεβρουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 85 ετών. Ο Σταύρος αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγο του Μαρία, τα παιδιά Γιώργο και Σούλα και τις εγγονές Μαρία, Αθηνά και Μαρία.

Ήταν η καρδιά και το σπίτι της οικογένειας και θα μας λείψει πολύ.

Για όσους θέλουν να αποτίσουν ύστατο φόρο τιμής, η νεκρώσιμος ακολουθία θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 17 Μαρτίου 2022, στην Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, Edmonton N9 0LP, στις 10 π.μ. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton Cemetery N9 9HP, στις 11.30 π.μ. Για όσους θα ήθελαν να κάνουν μια φιλανθρωπική δωρεά αντί για λουλούδια, θα είναι διαθέσιμο ένα κουτί συλλογής και όλα τα έσοδα θα διατεθούν στο British Heart Foundation.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family