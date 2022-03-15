Pavlos Mammoulos

(from Agios Sergios, Famagusta)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father and grandfather Pavlos Mammoulos on Friday, February 25th, 2022. He leaves behind Charalambos and Anna Mammoulos, Andreas and Beverley Mammoulos and his grandchildren. The funeral will be held on Monday, March 21st, 2022, at 10am, at the Church of St. Anthony & John the Baptist, 1 Sussex Way, Holloway, Islington, London N7 6RT. The burial will take place in Limassol Cyprus.

Παύλος Μάμμουλου

(από το Άγιο Σέργιο Αμμοχώστου)

21.12.1930 – 25.02.2022

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας πατέρα και παππού

Παύλου Μάμμουλου την Παρασκευή 25 Φεβρουαρίου 2022. Αφήνει πίσω τον Χαράλαμπο και την Άννα Μάμμουλου, τον Ανδρέα και Beverley Μάμμουλου και τα εγγόνια του.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Δευτέρα 21 Μαρτίου 2022, στις 10πμ στον Ιερό Ναό του Αγίου

Αντωνίου & Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, 1 Sussex Way, Holloway, Islington, London N7 6RT. Η ταφή θα πραγματοποιηθεί στη Λεμεσό, Κύπρος.