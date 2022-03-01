Michalis (Mikis) Christou

(from Pyrga Mesaorias, Famagusta, Cyprus)

05.04.1929 -13.02.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father and grandfather, Michalis (Mikis) Christou, on Sunday 13 February 2022, aged 92. Miki leaves behind his son Chris and daughter-in-law Anna, daughter Millie (Emily) and son-in-law David and five grandchildren Rebecca, Rhiannon, Charlotte, Michaella and Harry. He will also be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mikis came to England in 1956, where he met and married his beautiful wife Eva. Together they became a well-known and much-loved couple in North-East London in the early 1960s Cypriot community – helping, guiding and supporting many relatives and friends in their early endeavours arriving in the UK.

His funeral service will take place at 11.30am, on Wednesday 9th March, at the Holy Trinity Church, 107 South St, Bishop’s Stortford CM23 3AR and he will be laid to rest at 12.30pm, at the Bishop’s Stortford Old Cemetery, Bishop’s Stortford CM23 3UE. Refreshments, and an opportunity to remember Miki, will be available at the nearby family home for those wishing to attend.

Floral tributes may be sent to Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79-81 South Street, Bishop’s Stortford CM23 3AL – alternatively donations in memory of Mikis for our chosen charity, Alzheimer’s Society, can be collected on the day or made via In Memory profiles at www.drobinson.co.uk.

Μιχάλης (Μίκης) Χρήστου

(από Πυργά Μεσαορίας, Αμμοχώστος, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα και παππού, Μιχάλη (Μίκη) Χρήστου, την Κυριακή 13 Φεβρουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 92 ετών. Ο Μίκης αφήνει πίσω τον γιο του Chris και τη νύφη του Anna, την κόρη του Millie (Emily) και τον γαμπρό του David, καθώς και τα πέντε εγγόνια του Rebecca, Rhiannon, Charlotte, Michaella και Harry. Θα λείψει πολύ και από τα αδελφοτέχνια του, τους συγγενείς και τους φίλους του. Ο Μίκης ήρθε στην Αγγλία το 1956, όπου γνώρισε και παντρεύτηκε την όμορφη γυναίκα του Εύα. Μαζί έγιναν ένα πολύ γνωστό και πολυαγαπημένο ζευγάρι στο

Βορειοανατολικό Λονδίνο στις αρχές της δεκαετίας του 1960’ στην Κυπριακή κοινότητα – βοηθώντας, καθοδηγώντας και υποστηρίζοντας πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους στις πρώτες προσπάθειες τους να φτάσουν στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 11.30π.μ. την Τετάρτη 9 Μαρτίου, στον Ιερό Ναό της Αγίας Τριάδας, 107 South St, Bishop’s Stortford CM23 3AR και η ταφή στις 12.30 μ.μ., στο κοιμητήριο του Bishop’s Stortford Old Cemetery, Bishop’s Stortford CM23 3UE. Αναψυκτικά και μια ευκαιρία να θυμηθούμε τον Miki, θα είναι διαθέσιμα στο κοντινό οικογενειακό σπίτι για όσους επιθυμούν να παρευρεθούν. Τα λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλθούν στο Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79-81 South Street, Bishop’s Stortford CM23 3AL – εναλλακτικά οι δωρεές στη μνήμη του Μίκη για την επιλεγμένη

φιλανθρωπική οργάνωση Alzheimer’s Society, μπορούν να συλλεχθούν την ημέρα της κηδείας ή να γίνουν μέσω του προφίλ In Memory στο www.drobinson.co.uk

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family