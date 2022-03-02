Michael Zacharia (STALI)

(from Koma tou Yialou, Famagusta, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Michael Zacharia on Sunday, February 13th, 2022,

at the age of 78. He leaves behind his wife Nitsa, sons Zacharias and Simon, daughter-in-law Helen, 4 grandchildren, Helen, Alexandros, Michalis, Antoni,

Details of the funeral will be announced soon.

Μιχάλη Ζαχαρία (ΣΤΑΛΗ)

(από το Κώμα του Γιαλού Αμμοχώστου, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Μιχάλη Ζαχαρία την Κυριακή 13

Φεβρουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 78 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω του τη σύζυγο Νίτσα, τους γιους Ζαχαρία και Συμεών,

νύφη Ελένη και 4 εγγόνια, Ελένη, Αλέξανδρο, Μιχάλη, Αντώνη. Οι λεπτομέρειες της κηδείας θα

ανακοινωθούν σύντομα.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

