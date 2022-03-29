Michael Constandinou

(from Haringey)

12.02.1968 – 18. 03. 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Michael Constandinou who peacefully passed away on Friday 18th March 2022, at the age of 54. He fought for 18 months, showed so much strength, bravery and determination until he became too tired and laid his head to rest. Mike loved life and lived it to the full, he was kind, loving and carefree, always smiling, joking and helping anyone who needed it. He will be sadly missed, by his family and friends. He leaves behind his beloved wife Anna, son Alex, daughter Estelle, dad Aleco, mum Androulla, sister Barbara, father in-law Andrea, two brother in-laws Laz and Colin

and sister in-law Babs, nephews and niece. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 5th April, at 12:30pm, at St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Road N4. The burial will take place 2:30pm, at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road N11 1JJ. The wake will be held at The Cypriot Community Centre Earlham Grove N22. Flower tributes are most welcome, but they’ll also be a donation collection if preferred for two charities that are very close to our hearts. The Brain Tumour Charity and The North London Hospice. Mike’s wishes to wear a colour at the day of the funeral (if you wish). There are no goodbyes for us, You’ll forever be in my heart, Fly high darling, missing u so much, Until We Meet Again,Rest in Eternal Peace Boulahe mou x

To Dad

It is hard for us to say goodbye, we will miss that twinkle in your eyes.

We are always proud to call you our dad,

a best friend a son and daughter could have.

With a breath-taking heart we held you, and saw you slipping away

Our eyes are filled with tears again as we stand where you laid.

We think of you every second of every day and just pray and ask why you couldn’t just stay.

Go spread your wings Dad,

We’ll miss you everyday Keep shining bright in heaven,

So, you can light our way.

We love you forever Dad

Alex & Estelle

Μιχάλης Κωνσταντίνου

(από Haringey)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Μιχάλη Κωνσταντίνου που έφυγε ειρηνικά από τη ζωή την Παρασκευή 18 Μαρτίου 2022, σε ηλικία 54 ετών.

Πάλεψε για 18 μήνες, έδειξε τόση δύναμη, γενναιότητα και αποφασιστικότητα μέχρι που κουράστηκε πολύ και έβαλε το κεφάλι του να ξεκουραστεί. Ο Μάικ αγαπούσε τη ζωή και την έζησε στο έπακρο, ήταν ευγενικός, τρυφερός και ανέμελος, πάντα χαμογελούσε, αστειευόταν και βοηθούσε όποιον το χρειαζόταν. Δυστυχώς θα λείψει πολύ, από την οικογένεια και τους φίλους του. Αφήνει πίσω την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Anna, τον γιο Alex, την κόρη Estelle, τον μπαμπά Aleco, τη μαμά Androulla, την αδερφή Barbara, τον πεθερό Andrea, 2 κουνιάδοι Laz και Colin και την κουνιάδα Babs, ανιψιούς και ανιψιά. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 5 Απριλίου στις 12:30 μ.μ., στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road N4 και η ταφή θα γίνει στις 14:30μμ, στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα

πραγματοποιηθεί στο Κυπριακό Κοινοτικό Κέντρο, Earlham Grove N22. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα, αλλά για όσους επιθυμούν ένα κουτί δωρεών θα βρίσκεται στην εκκλησία, για δύο φιλανθρωπικές οργανώσεις που εκτιμούμε ιδιαίτερα The Brain Tumor Charity και The North London Hospice. Ο Μάικ θα επιθυμούσε να φοράμε χρώμα την ημέρα της κηδείας, ώστοσο αυτο δεν ειναι αναγκαίο. Δεν υπάρχει αντίο για εμάς, Θα είσαι για πάντα στην καρδιά μου, Πέτα ψηλά αγάπη μου, μου λείπεις τόσο πολύ, Μέχρι να συναντηθούμε ξανά, Αναπαύσου στην Αιώνια Ειρήνη Boulahe mou x

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family