Maria Demetriou (Marosha)

(from Kalopsida, Cyprus)

07.04.1929 – 21.02.2022

It is with great sadness and heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Maria Demetriou (Marosha) on the 21st of February 2022, at the age of 92. She leaves behind 3 daughters, Christina, Kyriacou and Georgina, 2 sons Demetris and Sotiris, 19 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren. The funeral will take place on Thursday 17th of March,

at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2 Logan Rd, London N9 0LP, at 13.00pm and the burial at Edmonton Cemetery, Church St, London N9 9HP, at 14.30pm. One last time we say goodbye: We are left with tears in our eyes and your love in our hearts, we will Cherish your memories and beautiful soul and your smile will stay with us forever.

Μαρία Δημητρίου (Marosha)

(από Καλοψίδα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας Μαρίας Δημητρίου (Marosha), στις 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 92 ετών.

Αφήνει πίσω 3 κόρες την Χριστίνα, την Κυριακού και την Τζωρτζίνα, 2 γιους τον Δημήτρη και τον Σωτήρη, 19 εγγόνια και 22 δισέγγονα. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 17 Μαρτίου, στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, 2 Logan Rd, London N9 0LP, στη 13.00μμ, και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton, Church St, London N9 9HP, στις 14.30μμ.

Μια τελευταία φορά που λέμε αντίο: Έχουμε μείνει με δάκρυα στα μάτια και την αγάπη σου στις καρδιές μας. Θα αγαπάμε τις αναμνήσεις και την όμορφη ψυχή σου και το χαμόγελό σου θα μείνει μαζί μας για πάντα.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family