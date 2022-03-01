Kyriacos Savva

(from Choirokoitia, Larnaca)

25.11.1945-15.02.2022

It is with much sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Kyriacos Savva, aged 76. He fought a courageous battle with cancer for the past 2 years and he was our hero until the end, and he will live on forever through our family and friends who loved him dearly.

Heaven has gained the most precious angel.

He was a kind, decent, hardworking & humble man, loved by all that met him. He was so proud of his family; they were his everything. He leaves behind his loving wife Anthoulla, his children Savvas & Elena, daughter-in-law Fiona & son-in-law Antonis and his precious grandchildren, Thea, Andrea, Kyri & George.

His funeral will take place on Friday 4th March, at 11:00pm, at St Edward Brotherhood Orthodox Church, St Cyprian’s Avenue, off Cemetery Pales, Brookwood, Surrey, GU24 0BL

Donations can be made for The Royal Marsden & St Christopher’s Hospice.

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kyriacos-savva?utm_term=VE3AQvM7e

Κυριάκος Σάββα

(από Χοιροκoιτία, Λάρνακα)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Κυριάκου Σάββα, σε ηλικία 76 ετών. Έδωσε μια θαρραλέα μάχη με τον καρκίνο τα τελευταία 2 χρόνια και ήταν ο ήρωας μας μέχρι το τέλος, θα ζήσει πάντα μέσα από την οικογένειά και φίλους μας που τον αγαπούσαν πολύ. Ο Παράδεισος απέκτησε τον πιο πολύτιμο του άγγελο.

Ήταν ένας ευγενικός, αξιοπρεπής, εργατικός και ταπεινός άνθρωπος, αγαπητός σε όλους όσους τον γνώρισαν. Ήταν τόσο περήφανος για την οικογένειά του, ήταν τα πάντα του. Αφήνει πίσω την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Ανθούλλα, τα παιδιά του Σάββα & Έλενα, νύφη Φιόνα & γαμπρό Αντώνη και τα πολύτιμα εγγόνια του, Θέα, Ανδρέα, Κύρη & Γιώργο.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 4 Μαρτίου, στις 11:00πμ, στην Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Αδελφότητας του Αγίου Εδουάρδου, Λεωφόρος Αγίου Κυπριανού, έξω από το Cemetery Pales, Brookwood, Surrey, GU24 0BL

Οι δωρεές σας διατίθενται στο The Royal Marsden & St Christopher’s Hospice.

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kyriacos-savva?utm_term=VE3AQvM7e

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family